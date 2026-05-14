John Cena is putting his full support behind WWE’s newly announced John Cena Classic, even as the concept continues to take shape behind the scenes.

As noted, Cena revealed during WWE Backlash that the company plans to launch the John Cena Classic, a special event that will feature main roster WWE Superstars competing against NXT talent.

One unique twist to the concept is that fans will determine the eventual John Cena Classic Champion through a vote based on who impressed them the most, regardless of whether they actually won their match.

Cena recently spoke with Adam’s Apple and made it clear the project is something he’s deeply passionate about.

“Oh my God, I’m super excited,” Cena said. “It’s something I’ve been thinking about for a long time. And, again, we’re still working things out. And I like that, I like that it’s a work in progress.”

Cena continued by emphasizing that the idea is coming directly from him and that he’s heavily involved in helping shape it.

“But this is absolutely from me,” he insisted. “I can’t tell you how excited I am about it. I am fully invested in this. I can’t wait to see what it is. I can’t wait until we announce the date and location. That’s obviously step one, and we’ll go from there.”

He also addressed the possibility of standout names participating in the tournament-style event, explaining that he doesn’t want preconceived expectations about who could break out.

Cena noted that talents such as himself, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and Becky Lynch were not originally viewed as obvious future megastars, which is why he wants to keep an open mind and see who rises to the occasion in the John Cena Classic environment.

There is still no official word regarding when or where the event will take place, though Netflix is reportedly interested in streaming the special.

WWE has yet to finalize any concrete plans regarding a venue, timetable, or broadcast details.