John Cena has made a name for himself in Hollywood with a wide range of roles — from action-packed blockbusters to outrageous comedies and heartfelt family films. But there’s one genre he hasn’t stepped into yet: horror.

While speaking at the recent Philadelphia Fan Expo, Cena was asked whether he’d prefer to play a killer or a victim in a horror movie. His answer? Either one — as long as he gets the chance.

“My answer to that is yes because I’ve never been in a horror film,” Cena responded. “So I would just want to be in a horror film. If you’re out there and you’re doing it, I’m available.”

Whether he ends up wielding the knife or running from it, Cena made it clear he’s eager to join the horror ranks.

As far as WWE is concerned, the reigning Undisputed WWE Champion defeated R-Truth at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event this past weekend, as appears set for a tag-team match alongside Logan Paul against the team of Cody Rhodes and “Main Event” Jey Uso at WWE Money In The Bank 2025 on June 7 in Inglewood, CA.

