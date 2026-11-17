Another major name has been added to the inaugural John Cena Classic.

During his appearance on the November 16 episode of WWE Raw in Raleigh, North Carolina, John Cena announced that reigning WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan is the latest Superstar to receive an invitation to the upcoming event.

Before making the announcement, Cena took some time to explain the concept behind the John Cena Classic, stressing that it is not a traditional tournament, but rather an evening of opportunity where the WWE Universe will play an important role.

Cena reflected on his own journey in WWE, recalling how he was nearly fired early in his career before changing his presentation and eventually connecting with the audience. He also looked back at memorable moments from his career, including ECW One Night Stand, his surprise Royal Rumble return and the dueling chants that became synonymous with his run.

After crediting the fans for giving him the opportunity to live out his dream, Cena revealed Morgan as the next official invitee.

Morgan came to the ring singing along to her entrance theme before Cena explained why he selected her.

He pointed out that they both started out as wrestling fans and nearly lost their opportunities in the business before finding success. Cena praised Morgan for having the courage to put her heart on the line and connect with the audience.

Cena explained that he didn’t invite Morgan because she was a legacy wrestler, but because she was a long shot who proved that opportunities can change careers. He told Morgan that he needed her in the John Cena Classic, leading to the two sharing a hug.

The moment was interrupted by Becky Lynch, who took exception to Morgan receiving the invitation.

Lynch accused Morgan of relying on others to achieve her success, specifically mentioning Dominik Mysterio, Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez. She called Morgan a parasite and a leech, claiming that everyone associated with her becomes worse as a result.

Morgan fired back by accusing Lynch of being jealous that Cena selected her instead, while declaring herself the greatest Women’s World Champion of all time.

Lynch eventually challenged Morgan to prove Cena right and prove her wrong, offering to face her without waiting until their scheduled Women’s World Championship showdown at Survivor Series.

Morgan attempted to take a swing at Lynch, but “The Man” blocked the shot, sending the champion retreating to the floor.

The inaugural John Cena Classic is scheduled for December 14 at ESPN Wide World of Sports in Orlando, Florida, as part of WWE’s two-day Disney takeover.

For those interested, you can check out complete WWE Raw Results 11/16/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

JOHN CENA TIME!!! 🫡 @JohnCena https://t.co/XPhk62A9dP — WWE (@WWE) November 17, 2026

"Y’all wouldn’t even let me turn heel" 😂 @JohnCena https://t.co/7IDO7KdcVR — WWE (@WWE) November 17, 2026

TROUBLE TROUBLE 🎶 @YaOnlyLivvOnce https://t.co/5HDUxcKcTY — WWE (@WWE) November 17, 2026

"We walk the same path" 😤 @JohnCena sees himself in @YaOnlyLivvOnce!! https://t.co/yhvADZhd1D — WWE (@WWE) November 17, 2026

The NEWEST invitee into the John Cena Classic 🤩 @YaOnlyLivvOnce https://t.co/3kvK0W7wI8 — WWE (@WWE) November 17, 2026