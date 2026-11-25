John Cena has handed out two more invitations to the inaugural John Cena Classic.

During the November 24 episode of WWE NXT on The CW, the 17-time world champion presented Kendal Grey and Wren Sinclair with briefcases, officially inviting both women to participate in the upcoming special event.

The announcement came on the same night that Grey secured another opportunity at Kelani Jordan’s NXT Women’s Championship in a TLC match at the December 12 WWE NXT premium live event.

The inaugural John Cena Classic is scheduled to take place on Monday, December 14, at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

The event will feature exhibition matches pitting WWE main roster talent against NXT Superstars, with fan voting helping determine the inaugural men’s and women’s John Cena Classic champions.

Among those who previously received invitations to the event are Cody Rhodes, Charlotte Flair, Liv Morgan, Zilla Fatu, Noam Dar, Romeo Moreno, Kelani Jordan, Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley, Lainey Reid, Izzi Dame, Shiloh Hill, Kendal Grey and Wren Sinclair.

WrenQCC 🔥 Welcome to the #JohnCenaClassic, @kendalgreywwe and @WrenSinclairWWE! #WWENXT https://t.co/w72kEAxGRS — WWE (@WWE) November 25, 2026