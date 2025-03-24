On this week’s episode of WWE RAW, John Cena delivered another heel promo where he taunted the crowd and mocked a viral moment from his previous promo involving a “meme kid.”

After enduring chants of “f**k you Cena” and “shut the f**k up,” Cena criticized the crowd for their profanity, then shifted his focus to his signature spinner WWE Championship, mentioning the backlash it received. Cena declared that he would “ruin wrestling” by winning the title at WrestleMania 41, claiming he would retire with the championship and overshadow Ric Flair’s legacy.

Cody Rhodes then interrupted Cena, questioning his intentions and challenging his statement about taking the title. Rhodes laid the championship in front of Cena, but Cena walked away without engaging. Rhodes closed the promo by asserting that Cena’s obsession with the title wouldn’t be enough to take it from him, predicting that Cena would leave WrestleMania without the title and retire without it as well.

On this week’s episode of WWE RAW, Jimmy and Jey Uso reunited to defeat Grayson Waller and Austin Theory. The Usos hit a 1-D on Theory to secure the win.

This marked The Uso’s first time teaming together since the Money In The Bank event in July 2023.

Baby Reindeer creator Richard Gadd was in attendance at Monday’s WWE RAW TV tapings in Glasgow, Scotland.

Gadd, who had previously attended the WWE RAW on Netflix premiere in January, was spotted during the show.

A new vignette for “El Grande Americano” aired on this week’s episode of WWE RAW, as you can see below:

