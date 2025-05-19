As 2025 draws closer to its end, so too does the storied in-ring career of John Cena. With retirement on the horizon, fans are preparing to bid farewell to one of WWE’s most iconic superstars. This year has seen a shocking twist in Cena’s journey — he’s turned heel and currently holds the WWE Championship.

Despite the looming end of his career, Cena isn’t spending much time thinking about life after wrestling. In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, he was asked if retirement was on his mind. He said,

“There’s a long way to December. I’ll tell you when I get there.”

Over the years, many of wrestling’s biggest stars have been asked to name their personal “Mount Rushmore” of professional wrestling — the four legends they believe define the sport. In a recent interview with “Going Ringside,” WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels shared his own picks. He said,

“I guess I’ve got one. To me, it’s always felt like more of a personal list — just your own favorites. But yeah, mine usually goes back to the mid-80s or late 70s. I always put Terry Funk in there. I usually put Harley Race and Ric Flair, too. That fourth spot is always a little tough for me. It usually comes down to either Tully Blanchard — because I grew up watching him — or Wahoo McDaniel.”

Damian Priest believes that professional wrestling has always been his true calling.

A longtime member of WWE, Priest is currently embroiled in a high-profile rivalry with Drew McIntyre.

Speaking to Las 5 Equinas De NY during an event where he was honored by the Bronx Hall of Fame, Priest reflected on his journey into wrestling. He said,

“Since I was a kid, a young teen, I felt like this is what I was born to do. You never know—there are so many dreamers. Everyone wants to achieve something, but in real life, it doesn’t always happen. I’m one of the lucky ones who got to live out his childhood dream.”