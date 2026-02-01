AJ Styles had a “Phenomenal” pro wrestling career that spanned many decades.

On Saturday afternoon in Saudi Arabia, it came to an abrupt end.

“The Phenomenal” AJ Styles lost to “The Career Killer” Gunther in one of the four matches that took place at the WWE Royal Rumble 2026 premium live event on January 31 in Riyadh.

Following the match, Styles gave his farewell in the ring to the crowd in attendance, and walked through the curtain for the final time.

After the show wrapped up on 1/31, John Cena, the MLB, ESPN SportsCenter, and other WWE, AEW and TNA Wrestling stars surfaced via social media to comment on the pro wrestling retirement of future WWE Hall of Fame legend “The Phenomenal” AJ Styles.

Featured below are a recap of the comments from the pro wrestling and sports world reacting to AJ Styles’ retirement:

Phenomenal is an understatement. Respect is earned and few are more worthy of universal industry wide respect than @AJStylesOrg. Thank you AJ for all you’ve done for wrestling. From anyone who’s seen you and those lucky enough to share canvas with you. — John Cena (@JohnCena) January 31, 2026

A PHENOMENAL career 🤘 Thanks for all the memories over the years, AJ Styles! 🫡 pic.twitter.com/0iFJMdCMIg — MLB (@MLB) January 31, 2026

Phenomenal — Will Ospreay • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) January 31, 2026

I hope the rumors are true 🤑🤞🏽 — Último Moné (@MercedesVarnado) January 31, 2026

AJ Styles — Chris Bey (@DashingChrisBey) January 31, 2026