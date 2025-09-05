WWE is bringing a big show to “The Windy City” tonight.

Now John Cena has followed suit.

The “Never Seen 17” time former world champion surfaced via social media to release his own statement regarding tonight being his final ever appearance on WWE SmackDown, and how he’s ending his blue brand run in the same exact building and location that it started.

“My WWE debut was on SmackDown at Allstate Arena,” Cena wrote via X. “Few, if any, places rival the feeling in that building with a sold-out Chicago crowd.”

Cena continued, dropping his own tease for tonight’s show, noting it is one fans are “NOT going to want to miss.”

“We get to do it one last time for my final SmackDown appearance,” Cena added. “Tonight is one you are NOT going to want to miss. Let’s go CHI-TOWN!”

