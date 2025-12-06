What does John Cena think of the man he will be standing across the ring from for his final-ever WWE match?

Let’s find out!

“The Greatest of All-Time” surfaced via social media on Saturday morning to comment on the man who emerged victorious from “The Last Time Is Now” tournament to determine his opponent for his WWE retirement match.

WWE fans will witness the last-ever in-ring outing from the “Never-Seen 17” time former world champion next weekend in the capital of the United States of America, as John Cena competes in his WWE retirement match at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 13.

But against whom?

On Friday night, we got the answer.

During the December 5 episode of WWE SmackDown at the Moody Center in “The Lone Star State” of Texas, via Austin, the finals of “The Last Time Is Now” tournament took place.

In the last bout of the evening, “The Ring General” GUNTHER went head-to-head against “The Mega Star” LA Knight in a lengthy, hard-fought battle that went through multiple commercial breaks.

When all was said-and-done, it was GUNTHER who was the last man standing. After finishing off LA Knight, the former Imperium leader earned the right to face John Cena in his last-ever WWE match next Saturday night.

“The stage is set for One Last Match,” Cena wrote via his official X account. “On a night of epic proportions, it is an honor to face off against an opponent who I respect and who has earned the right to issue this final challenge!”

Cena continued, “I will bring my best, I know he will do the same! Don’t miss the Final Time!”

Also advertised for WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on 12/13 is Bayley vs. Sol Ruca, as well as Cody Rhodes taking on the winner of the world championship main event of NXT Deadline on 12/6 between NXT Champion Ricky Saints and former title-holder Oba Femi.

