John Cena is coming to the ring just a handful of times before wrapping up his memorable year-long “The Last Time Is Now” WWE farewell tour.

With that in mind, WWE announced that Cena’s next match will take place at the upcoming WWE Crown Jewel: Perth premium live event on October 11, 2025, at RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia, Australia.

After polling fans on social media for their interest levels in a potential match against AJ Styles, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque later surfaced and officially announced Cena vs. Styles for the 10/11 PLE.

In an update, Cena has issued a statement responding to the announcement of his match against “The Phenomenal One” at WWE Crown Jewel: Perth in just a few weeks.

“I want to thank Triple H for being flexible here and rewarding the true driving force behind #CenavsStyles .. the FANS,” Cena wrote via X. “2 posts over 10m views and so many of you let yourself be heard! WWE Crown Jewel: Perth and AJ Styles you will get my everything.”

Cena continued, “Listening to our audience is ALWAYS what’s BEST for business! I am forever grateful to you all for choosing my next opponent. LFG!!”

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 10/11 for live WWE Crown Jewel: Perth results coverage.