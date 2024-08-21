John Cena may be retiring from pro wrestling after his year-long farewell tour in 2025, but he’ll be part of the WWE Universe, contractually speaking, well after the fact.

“The Greatest of All-Time” appeared on the latest episode of the widely-popular “Club Shay Shay” podcast for an in-depth interview, during which he confirmed that he has already signed a contract extension with WWE to remain part of the WWE family well after he retires from in-ring competition next year.

“I have such a trustworthy relationship with them,” Cena said. “Over two decades. I am a champion of the brand. I love the company. It is my home.”

Cena continued, “They are my family. Even after 2025, I’ve already signed an extension to remain a member of the WWE family for the near, mid, and long-term future. I don’t think there will be a beat of my heart where WWE blood doesn’t come out of it.”

Check out the complete interview at Apple.com. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.