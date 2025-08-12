John Cena’s WWE farewell tour will wrap up in December, closing the curtain on a legendary two-decade run.

Over the course of the tour, the 17-time World Champion has faced some of the industry’s biggest names, including Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, CM Punk, and Ron Killings (R-Truth).

Next up, Cena is set to take on Logan Paul at WWE Clash in Paris. While speculation runs high, he’s kept quiet about who will share the ring with him in his final match.

Speaking with the Boston Herald recently, Cena said,

“I’ve been doing this for 23 years, and I’ve never once chosen my opponent. I’ve always lived by the philosophy that life will give you opportunities every single day, and you have to do the best you can every single day with what life gives you. So whoever challenges me for that last match, I’m going to give it my best shot.”

Seth Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase on CM Punk at WWE SummerSlam 2025, capturing the World Heavyweight Championship.

Speaking recently on “The Wrestling Classic” podcast, Dominik Mysterio expressed his excitement about Rollins’ cash-in. The current WWE Intercontinental Champion shared,

“I don’t know if I’ve, like, said it already. I might have said it in a couple interviews. But I was a fan, you know, watching SummerSlam night one, and I was extremely sad and depressed when I saw that he had won the title. You know, just not because he had won it, just because, you know, I don’t think he deserves it. I don’t think he deserves to be in that spot. But at the end of the day, I was smiling from ear to ear when I saw Seth Freakin’ Rollins. In lucha tradition and lucha culture, when you debut with someone, you call them a padrino, right? So in lucha terms, Seth is my godfather when it comes to this. So I was so excited when I heard his music, but then he came out in crutches, so I was like, damn, now this is just like a teaser. He drops the crutches. I was so stoked, smiling from ear to ear, screaming, I was just happy. Other than night two at SummerSlam, that was my favorite moment of the weekend.”

Jeff Hardy is all in on what Jey Uso is doing these days, and says he’d love to be part of a cinematic showdown between The Hardys and The Usos.

While appearing on the “Outside the Ring” podcast, Hardy weighed in on comparisons between Uso’s rise from tag team standout to solo sensation, and praised what Uso is bringing to WWE’s main event scene right now. He said,

“He is on the moon, man. He is killing it with his the Yeet thing. I love the Usos, man. One thing that I always wanted to do back when Matt and I both were still in WWE with the Usos was a cinematic match with them … have a cinematic penitentiary match with the Usos in like an old, broken down abandoned prison. I still think that would be amazing, man.”