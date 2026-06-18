John Cena appeared at SpaceCon San Antonio for a live Q&A this week.

During the appearance, “The Greatest of All-Time” joked about how Elon Musk would have to give up a “whole lot of his fortune” to get him back inside the squared circle for a return,

“I’m going to put this in terms the room hopefully understands,” Cena began when the topic came up (see video below). “I cannot speak in absolutes. I don’t control that.”

He wasn’t done there.

“But I think the only person that can convince me to come back given recent events would be Mr. Elon Musk,” he continued. “He’d have to give up a whole lot of his fortune to do so. So, until he does that, I think I’m going to stay retired.”

John Cena’s most recent WWE appearance came at the WWE Backlash: Tampa, where he announced the first-ever ‘John Cena Classic’.