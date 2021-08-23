Veteran WWE Superstar John Cena appeared on ABC’s Good Morning America this morning to promote the “Vacation Friends” movie, which hits Hulu this Friday.

Cena was about the loss to WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at Saturday’s SummerSlam pay-per-view. He joked about finishing second place.

“Ah man, you know, I finished second place,” Cena joked. “Unfortunately in WWE you don’t get a silver medal, but I’ll take second place.”

Cena was then asked if he’s ever going to retire from pro wrestling or if he’s allowed to retire.

“You know, I think… and I’ve made this comment before, I think I will try to do the best I can until I feel as if I’m offending the consumer,” Cena said. “A lot of times you want to kinda hold onto that lightning bolt. There is nothing like the energy of being in that ring with the audience around you. There’s nothing like it. I’ve had the fortune and opportunity to do a whole lot of stuff…. that energy is indescribable, that place is my home, I wouldn’t be who I am without it.

“The audience is my family, so I love the environment, but I also want to be kind to them and I don’t want to do it selfishly just to do it. I still feel good, even though I finished second, I still feel pretty good. So, I still feel as if I have something to contribute, so time will tell.”

As noted at this link, WWE is moving forward with the idea that Cena will not be available to them for the storylines in the near future, but he still has one WWE date left for next month. He will be headed to the UK to film the “Argylle” spy thriller soon, and has more episodes of “Wipe Out” to film for TBS in the coming months. You can click here for Cena’s new tweet on his most recent WWE run.

Stay tuned for more on Cena. Below is video from his Good Morning America appearance where he talked about “Vacation Friends” and more:

