John Cena stayed true to his word, and made an unforgettable first impression, while kicking off WrestleMania 42.

The WWE icon, who previously stated that he would not return to the ring in his traditional wrestling gear after retiring, kept that promise intact. Instead of his signature jorts, Cena appeared in a sharp suit as he officially welcomed fans to the biggest show of the year in his new role as host.

The moment quickly turned emotional.

Making his first WrestleMania appearance since stepping away from in-ring competition, Cena was visibly moved by the overwhelming reaction from the crowd as he stood center stage soaking it all in.

“Wow, I didn’t expect that. Thank you so much,” Cena said. “Sorry, long-time fan, long-time performer, first-time host, how am I doing so far?”

A strong start, to say the least.

Cena then reflected on the unpredictable road leading into WrestleMania 42, describing the journey in terms that longtime fans have come to associate with his own career.

He pointed out how chaotic, vocal, and, perhaps most notably, polarizing things have been heading into the event, playing off the word with a nod to commentary.

“One could say it’s … Michael Cole, is it polarizing? Polarizing,” Cena said. “Now I see why I got the hosting gig.”

The line drew laughs and kept the energy high inside the stadium.

Wrapping up his opening remarks, Cena expressed gratitude for the opportunity and emphasized the magnitude of the moment, making it clear just how much the role meant to him.

“It’s such a great honor to welcome everyone to WrestleMania,” Cena said, before declaring it was time to find out who would step up and “seize the moment.”

Moments later, pyro erupted throughout the arena as the entrances for the opening match began, officially launching WrestleMania 42 into motion in a big way.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE WrestleMania 42 Night 1 Results here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.