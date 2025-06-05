As the hype continues to grow for their high-stakes tag team clash at WWE Money in the Bank this Saturday, June 7, 2025, Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena and United States Champion Logan Paul are doing more than just preparing for battle — they’re brainstorming a team name.

The unlikely duo is set to collide with Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso in one of the most talked-about matches on the premium live event card. Their partnership was formed after Cena helped Paul ambush Jey Uso on the May 24 edition of Saturday Night’s Main Event, leading Rhodes to step up and challenge the pair to a showdown.

In new behind-the-scenes footage featured on Logan Paul’s latest YouTube vlog, the social media star and crossover boxing attraction is shown spit-balling potential team names with the 16-time world champion.

Among the suggestions thrown out were “Heel Team Six” and “The WWE.” The former is a a tongue-in-cheek nod to SEAL Team Six, playing up their role as heels, while the latter is a bold, self-boasting name essentially stating the two are the whole show.

Although Cena didn’t lock in a final choice, both he and Paul seemed genuinely amused by the naming session, offering fans a glimpse of the chemistry and charisma the two have quickly established heading into their showdown against “Main Event” Jey Uso and “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes this Saturday night at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, CA.

