John Cena takes another trip down memory lane.

The WWE legend and former 16-time world champion shared a clip on social media of one of his showdowns with THE LEVIATHAN, who would eventually become Batista, in OVW. The Cenational leader writes, “Have been able to create with @DaveBautista for many years, but I’ll always remember the memories of facing THE LEVIATHAN in an OVW ring!”

Have been able to create with @DaveBautista for many years, but I’ll always remember the memories of facing THE LEVIATHAN in an OVW ring! Another trip down memory lane on @tiktok_us! @WWE pic.twitter.com/6M0Sl9yojl — John Cena (@JohnCena) November 29, 2023

This isn’t the first time Cena has reflected on his early days in OVW. On Thanksgiving he posted clips of some of his first encounters with Randy Orton, who would go on to become one of his biggest rivals during his WWE run. You can read what Cena had to say about The Viper here.

Speaking of The Viper, Orton will be appearing on this Friday’s edition of WWE SmackDown.