John Cena believes WWE’s decision to transition to PG programming played a major role in the company’s long-term growth and worldwide success.

During a recent appearance on What Now? with Trevor Noah, the WWE legend reflected on the company’s decision to move away from TV-14 programming in 2008, explaining how the change helped WWE expand its audience and reach new markets.

“It rebranded itself. And when you rebrand, it takes 10, 15 years to get over,” Cena said. “We got over, and I was happy to be involved in a lot of that rebranding process.”

Cena explained that WWE has gone through several transformations over the years, with each era catering to a different audience.

“The ’80s Hulk Hogan was nationalist, virtuous, say your prayers, eat your vitamins, do good. And then Stone Cold Steve Austin, the Raw era, was drink beer, flip off your boss. We are programming to an 18-year-old male.”

According to Cena, the growing number of families attending WWE events eventually prompted the company to reconsider its approach to programming.

“And then more families start to show up around the time that I started,” he continued. “So we switched to, literally, we changed the rating of the program to PG, which means some of the stuff we can’t do. Blood is no longer a thing.”

While the transition resulted in restrictions on certain aspects of WWE programming, Cena believes the benefits ultimately outweighed those limitations.

He noted that the more family-friendly product allowed WWE to expand internationally, while the rise of social media and digital content helped change how professional wrestlers were perceived by the general public.

“It used to be like you were in movies or you were in television, you were an actor. You played pure sport, you were an athlete. Wrestlers were none of that. They’re just carnies. Like, we used to be just carny folk.”

Cena pointed to the emergence of content creators and social media influencers as another factor that helped professional wrestling gain mainstream acceptance.

“And then everybody started making content, and there became multiple lanes to success, multiple lanes to relevancy, to resource,” he explained. “So it’s like, ‘Oh man, these people have a voice, and they have influence.’ WWE was on the cusp of all that, and our social accounts are off the charts.”

The former WWE Champion also discussed how the perception of professional wrestling has changed, with fans becoming more comfortable publicly embracing the product.

“Our audience is super engaging. You can’t ignore the math. You can’t ignore the data. It also became okay to be in the crowd for a wrestling match. It used to be a thing of, ‘I’ve seen it, but I don’t watch that stuff.’ And now it’s like, ‘I’m going.’”

Cena added that WWE’s longevity has allowed the company to benefit from multiple generations of fans, including those who grew up watching him and are now bringing their own children to events.

“So we’ve just been around long enough after all these tectonic shifts and changes where people are like, ‘No, no, it’s fine, it’s cool.’ And a lot of things happened in society to open doors for us.”

WWE officially transitioned to PG programming in July 2008, marking a significant departure from the edgier content associated with the Attitude Era and Ruthless Aggression Era.