“The Greatest of All-Time” is ready to for his final dance at The Mecca of pro wrestling.

On Friday morning, WWE Intercontinental Champion John Cena surfaced via social media to release an announcement regarding his WWE Raw swan song next Monday night at the world-famous Madison Square Garden arena in New York City, New York.

Ahead of the Monday, November 17 episode of the weekly WWE on Netflix red brand program, which will be the final-ever WWE Raw appearance for the future WWE Hall of Fame legend, John Cena took to his official X account to confirm that he will be in action in the ring.

“Over 23 years you’ve allowed me to have 544 matches on WWE Raw,” Cena wrote via his X account this morning. “The most in WWE history. My favorite match.. is my next one! Which will be our LAST ONE!”

Cena continued, “Don’t miss our last chance to grace The Garden ring as we say farewell to Raw live, Monday night on Netflix at 8pm ET!”

Advertised for next week’s WWE Raw thus far is Becky Lynch defending her WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship against Maxxine Dupri, as well as two more matches in “The Last Time Is Now” tournament.

Scheduled in tourney action is the returning GUNTHER taking on Je’Von Evans of WWE NXT, as well as Solo Sikoa squaring off against a mystery opponent.

The winner of “The Last Time Is Now” tournament will move on to face John Cena in his final WWE match ever at the upcoming WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event special event on December 13 at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

