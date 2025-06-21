WWE held their WWE SummerSlam 2025 Kickoff media event on Saturday afternoon to promote the individual tickets going on sale for the first-ever two-night WWE SummerSlam premium live event this coming August 2 and August 3 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

During the media event on June 21, Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena teased the company “cooking up something awesome” for the next episode of WWE SmackDown, next Friday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, one night before the WWE Night Of Champions 2025 premium live event, where he defends his title against CM Punk.

“If you guys are digging what we’re doing on television, I hope you watch Night of Champions because it’s gonna be f’n great,” Cena said. “I hope you like SmackDown.”

Cena continued, “I hope you like the next SmackDown because we’re cooking up something awesome for you.”