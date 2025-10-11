For Australian fans of WWE, “The Last Time Is Now” this afternoon to view John Cena up close and personal inside the squared circle.

John Cena squares off against “The Phenomenal” AJ Styles in one of the featured matches at the highly-anticipated WWE Crown Jewel: Perth premium live event today from RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia.

Heading into the special event, which streams live via the new ESPN App for fans in North America and via Netflix for international viewers, John Cena surfaced via social media to deliver one final message before he steps into the ring with another wrestling legend who is winding down his legendary career.

“Cena v Styles,” Cena wrote via his official X account this morning. “One final time. Nothing to lose. Holding nothing back. #WWECrownJewel.”

For those watching the ‘Countdown to WWE Crown Jewel: Perth’ live pre-show lead-in to today’s premium live event main card, it is obvious that the RAC Arena is going to be filled with a pro-Cena crowd, as aerial shots inside the host venue for today show a very large percentage of the crowd wearing the new yellow John Cena t-shirt from WWE Shop.

Speaking of the WWE Crown Jewel: Perth pre-show, during the broadcast, an excellent extended video package aired showing the history of the Cena and Styles rivalry heading into their showdown this afternoon.

Additionally, Cathy Kelley caught up with “The Phenomenal One” himself live backstage at RAC Arena for an interview. You can view the videos of both of these segments from ‘Countdown to WWE Crown Jewel: Perth’ via the media players embedded below.

Cena vs. Styles isn’t the only high-profile contest at today’s event.

Advertised for WWE Crown Jewel: Perth today is a stacked premium live event card, which includes the annual Men’s and Women’s Crown Jewel Championship matches.

In the former, Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes squares off against The Vision leader and reigning WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin'” Rollins with the WWE Men’s Crown Jewel Championship on-the-line.

For the latter, it will be WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton locking horns with WWE Women’s World Champion “La Primera” Stephanie Vaquer, with the WWE Women’s Crown Jewel Championship at stake.

Australia will be represented on the card as well.

“Auzzilla” Bronson Reed from The Vision squares off against “The Original Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns in an Australian Street Fight, while Adelaide’s favorite daughter, Rhea Ripley, on her 29th birthday, will join forces with IYO SKY to take on The Kabuki Warriors duo of Asuka and Kairi Sane in featured women’s tag-team action.

