Fans tuning into Inside The NBA on Thursday night were treated to an unexpected guest when John Cena dropped by the set in full Peacemaker gear.

The TNT broadcast crew — Ernie Johnson, Shaquille O’Neal, Kenny Smith, and Charles Barkley — were having fun trying on Peacemaker helmets to hype up the second season of the DC series now streaming on Max. That’s when Cena, who stars as the patriotic anti-hero, made a surprise entrance.

At first, Cena appeared to struggle a bit with his own helmet, but he quickly got it sorted and joined the panel in costume, creating a hilarious visual as the entire crew suited up.

The moment took a chaotic turn when Shaq, seemingly energized by Cena’s arrival, playfully went after Charles Barkley, prompting laughs all around.

“Peacemaker” returns with season two starting August 21, 2025 on MAX, and John Cena returns to the ring this Saturday to defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against Randy Orton “ONE LAST TIME” at WWE Backlash: St. Louis.

"OH MY GOD, JOHN CENA'S IN THE HOUSE!" 😳 Peacemaker himself surprised the Fellas on Inside tonight 🙌 pic.twitter.com/kf1L1u3CLg — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 7, 2025