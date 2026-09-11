John Cena has shared a new poster for Matchbox The Movie as the film approaches its October 9 release on Apple TV.

Cena posted the artwork on September 10. The poster places him alongside the movie’s ensemble cast and prominently displays the streaming release date.

Apple’s official synopsis identifies Cena’s character as Sean, an undercover CIA agent who returns to his hometown. His reunion with childhood friends takes a dangerous turn when they become caught up in an international chase.

Jessica Biel plays Aimee, with Sam Richardson as Crosby, Arturo Castro as Ted and Teyonah Parris as Charmaine. The cast also includes Corey Stoll, Bill Camp, Golshifteh Farahani and Danai Gurira.

Sam Hargrave directs the action film and serves as an executive producer. David Coggeshall is credited as its writer.

The Apple TV listing rates the film PG-13 and gives a running time of two hours and six minutes.

Sources: John Cena’s poster announcement; Apple’s official film page; Apple TV’s cast and release listing.