John Cena was last seen on WWE TV at SummerSlam 2021 when he lost to Roman Reigns in the main event as he went back to his Hollywood career.
He hasn’t been a full-time performer since 2017, but in a recent interview, he noted that he misses it every day.
“I miss it every day. Every single day,” he told GQ UK. “But I’ll be 45 on April 23rd, and I was very fortunate to make it as long as I did with only a minor list of injuries. Nothing that has changed the trajectory of my long term health. I’m strong, flexible, and in really good shape externally, internally. I think now, being a full-time touring performer might start to hit that point of diminishing returns, and I have to be realistic when I look at that.”