“You can’t wrestle!”

“Cena sucks!”

These were just a couple of the iconic references associated with his name and likeness in WWE after a long, legendary career in the company that John Cena included in a brief statement addressing his WWE Raw swan song at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York this coming Monday night.

Ahead of the Monday, November 17, 2025, episode of WWE Raw on Netflix from MSG in NYC, the reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion surfaced via social media to comment on his final-ever appearance on the legendary weekly WWE Raw program.

“Tomorrow night on Netflix is the end of an era in WWE,” Cena wrote today via his official X account. “Don’t miss the final episode of WWE Raw U will ever C ME perform in.”

Cena continued, “No better stage than the iconic [Madison Square Garden] to chant ‘Let’s Go Cena’ or ‘Cena Sucks!’ Whatever it is, The Last Time is Now because after this … I can’t wrestle.”

John Cena wrestled last Monday night, defeating “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio in an impromptu match to capture the one title that alluded him throughout his iconic WWE career, the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

In addition to the final-ever red brand appearance for John Cena, Monday night’s live episode of WWE Raw at MSG in NYC will also feature Becky Lynch defending her WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship against Maxxine Dupri, as well as GUNTHER vs. Je’Von Evans and Solo Sikoa vs. TBA in a pair of matches in “The Last Time Is Now” tournament.

As always, make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com at 8/7c on Monday night for live WWE Raw results coverage.