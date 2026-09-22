John Cena has high praise for Natalya and TJ Wilson and the work they are doing with the next generation of wrestlers.

Cena has made several visits to The Dungeon 2.0, the training facility run by Natalya and Wilson. A number of wrestlers have trained there over the years, including Angelo Dawkins, Liv Morgan, Maxxine Dupri, Brodie Lee Jr., Marcus Mathers and Avery Styles.

During an appearance at Edmonton Fan Expo, Cena was asked by Spencer Love of Love Wrestling about Natalya, Wilson and his experiences at The Dungeon.

“TJ and Nattie are awesome,” Cena said. “They’re awesome folks. They move through space with kindness. TJ’s like a ‘kind curmudgeon.’ He’s got a hidden sarcasm to him, but he wants to bring the best out of everybody.”

Cena specifically praised the pair for operating The Dungeon without charging those invited to train there.

“They wouldn’t be doing what they’re doing — keep in mind, there’s no fees at the Dungeon. It’s invite only. You don’t pay, and they make you better. That sort of business model resonates with me, where they’re losing money just to give some wisdom.”

Cena said the approach reminds him of mentors from earlier in his own career who were willing to invest in people they believed in without expecting anything in return.

“I really admire that, because some of the early mentors of my life had the same sort of model,” Cena said. “They just bet on folks they believed in. I think that speaks volumes about them as people, to be able to invest their own money with no return on investment rather than just the joy they get from watching people passionate about the business.”

When asked what he has taught wrestlers during his visits, Cena joked that his days of demonstrating things inside the ring are behind him.

“What did I teach? I’m retired, and I’m retired for a reason. I’m scuffed up. If I had any life left, I wouldn’t be teaching in a ring. I’d be trying to fall down in front of an audience, because that’s what I love the most.”

Instead, Cena said he prefers to watch wrestlers work and provide feedback. One of his biggest points of emphasis is paying attention to the smaller details.

“I tend to watch a lot, and then give active feedback. The thing that I see the most, and the thing I saw at the Dungeon, it’s a universal truth — the little things. People don’t stress the little things. The little things can make what we do beautiful.”

Cena pointed to several top WWE stars as examples of performers who excel at those details.

“I think CM Punk is doing some of his best work with the little things,” Cena continued. “I think Sami Zayn, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes — Randy is the king of the little things. A performer like Shawn Michaels is the king of the little things.”

According to Cena, those details are what can turn a wrestling performance into something that truly connects with an audience.

“They make the most out of the smallest stuff, and it makes you come to the edge of your seat. It makes you stand up, and it makes you never sit down again.”

Cena admitted he was guilty early in his own career of focusing too much on showing what he could physically do, something he also sees from younger wrestlers today.

“I was guilty of this myself: as a young performer, you just want to show what you can do. All these kids are trying to get better, just trying to show that they can do stunts, and that they’re athletes.”

“You need to have the little things. The little things make the magic, and that’s what I saw was absent. That’s common in a lot of schools.”

Thank you, @JohnCena. The most valuable gift anyone can give is their time — and you’ve never stopped giving it to others. You continue to set the standard for what it means to lead, inspire, and give back. The time you shared with us in The Dungeon will stay with us forever. pic.twitter.com/JPca7TW4BW — Nattie (@NatbyNature) November 6, 2025