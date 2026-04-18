John Cena spoke with Sports Illustrated while on the red carpet at the 2026 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Friday evening in Las Vegas, NV.

During the discussion, “The Greatest of All-Time” spoke about WrestleMania 42 and who he feels will steal the show, his predictions for the two main events, who he feels deserves to be on the cover of Sports Illustrated from WWE and his picks for the greatest WrestleMania main events of all-time.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts. Also embedded below is a complete video archive of the discussion.

On what the greatest WrestleMania main event of all time is: “I think that’s that’s such an objective question, man. Honestly, and now we have uh so many main events, so many matches that are qualified as main event. Um I think the one that changed the game for me was WrestleMania 3. Rock-Hogan [in] Toronto was very special. Um man, me and DJ [The Rock] in Miami is personally special to me. Who knows what’s going to happen this weekend? Like I don’t know, man. That’s an objective question. I have my favorites. You heard a few of my favorites. That’s where I’m going to stand.”

On which current superstar do you think has earned the right to be on the Sports Illustrated cover: “Again, I don’t think it’s one. I think every one of our superstars has a story. And that’s why the audience is so segmented. That’s why we don’t universally cheer for one person because everyone has a story and everybody’s story is different. Yes, everyone is still passionate about like, ‘hey, do you know what I’ve been through to be here in this event?’ Like that’s it. But everybody’s story is different. Rhea Ripley’s path is different than Jade Cargill’s, who’s is different than Cody Rhodes, who’s is different than CM Punk’s, who’s is different than Roman Reigns’. And a lot of these main event builds is basically somebody laying out their resume and their story. And that’s why you see the the crowds all over the place because ‘I like Rhea’s story’ or ‘I like Trick Williams story.’ Like everybody’s tale is different, you know? We got a whole bullpen of cover athletes for you guys.

On which match do you think is going to steal the show this weekend: “Uh a match I’m looking forward to is Brock vs. Oba. Um I don’t think that that steals the show. I think a lot of folks are sharing that sentiment. Um I I can see there’s a man the performers have something to prove this weekend because there are so many big matches. Uh but man I will be watching Brock vs. Oba real close.”

On quick predictions for the WrestleMania 42 main events: “Man that’s… those aren’t, those aren’t a quick answer. I got to think about that. I can’t bet against Randy Orton just because I mean I’ve known him for so long. I’ve known both of them for so long and I’ve been in a similar position as a mentor for Cody, a teacher for Cody, somebody Cody wanted approval from. It didn’t really matter. The kids a success anyway. I just think he’s got something to prove. He knows what it feels like to say like, “Oh, yo, I want 17. I’ll do anything to get it.” Cody was the guy I took it from. He’s got that vibe about him. It’s pretty special. And then Sunday night, Punk or Roman? Gosh, it’s tough to bet against Uce, man. It’s tough to bet against Uce. Uce is… when the lights are on.. prime time. He has become like… the man, you know? I feel like he’s my wrestling soulmate. I think you’re going to see one hell of a performance, but man, it’s tough to bet against Uce.”

John Cena is scheduled to serve as host for WrestleMania 42, which takes place on April 18 and April 19 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.