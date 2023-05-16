John Cena acknowledges his Tribal Chief.

The former 16-time world champion recently appeared on an episode of Busted Open Radio to discuss all things pro-wrestling, as well as promote his upcoming projects in Hollywood. The show hosts would ask Cena to name who he thinks is the greatest wrestler of all time. His answer? Current Undisputed Universal Champion, Roman Reigns.

So my personal number one, I think Roman Reigns has to be considered strongly. What he’s done with the championship, what he’s done as essentially a selective performer, he’s redefined how you do it. Not only that, the reason I really rest a lot of accolades on Roman’s shoulders, and I’ve told this to him personally, [is] his ability to pass energy to more than himself.

Cena continued, explaining how Reigns redefined what it means to be at the top of the sphere and building an aura that has elevated those around him, especially The Bloodline.

[I haven’t seen it] since the Four Horsemen, but the difference between him and Ric is that Ric was always there and that’s brilliant. I love that Roman did it his own way by crafting his own personality, he did it his own way by redefining what it means to be at the tip of the sphere. He is there selectively, he has made himself exclusive and in doing so, he’s brought like eight people with them. He’s allowed the whole Bloodline to get over.

Cena is starring in the latest installment of the Fast of the Furious franchise entitled, Fast X. He’s not the only former WWE talent who will be appearing in the film either.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)