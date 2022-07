Veteran WWE Superstar John Cena has been nominated in the 2nd Annual Hollywood Critics Association Television Awards.

Cena has been nominated for the “Best Actor In a Streaming Comedy Series” award, for his role as The Peacemaker on the HBO Max series of the same name. The nomination is a part of the Streaming categories.

Cena is going up against Jason Sudeikis of Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso, Keegan-Michael Key of Apple TV+’s Schmigadoon!, Martin Short of Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building, Nicholas Hoult of Hulu’s The Great, Rhys Darby of HBO Max’s Our Flag Means Death, Sam Richardson of Apple TV+’s The Afterparty, and Steve Martin of Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building.

Peacemaker premiered on HBO Max this past January 13 with the first three episodes. The rest of the 8-episode series was released weekly until February 17, and HBO saw success with the show as each episode received higher viewership than the previous episode, and the season finale broke the record for highest single-day viewership of any HBO Max original episode. Season two of The Peacemaker was ordered back in February, but there’s no word yet on when it will premiere.

As noted earlier at this link, NBC’s Young Rock with WWE Legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was also nominated in the 2nd Annual HCA TV Awards, but for the Broadcast Network & Cable categories.

HCA’s two-night TV celebration will begin at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Saturday, August 13 and Sunday, August 14. The Broadcast Network & Cable awards will be revealed on the first night, and the Streaming winners named the second night. You can visit hollywoodcriticsassociation.com for more information, or follow them on social media.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

APPLE TV+’S SEVERANCE AND TED LASSO LEAD THE 2ND ANNUAL HCA TV AWARDS STREAMING NOMINATIONS Chrissy Metz and Susan Kelechi Watson from NBC’s This Is Us were joined by HCA Members, Kiyra Lynn and Landon Johnson, to announce the Streaming nominees on the HCA’s Official YouTube Channel (Los Angeles, CA, – July 7, 2022) – The Hollywood Critics Association has just announced its full list of Streaming nominees for the 2nd Annual HCA TV Awards. Night two of the television ceremony will take place at The Beverly Hilton on Sunday, August 14, 2022. The Broadcast Network & Cable nominees were announced earlier today on the HCA’s Official YouTube Channel. Night one of the HCA TV Awards ceremony celebrating Broadcast Network & Cable categories will be held on Saturday, August 13, 2022. The Apple TV+ series Severance tied with Ted Lasso for first place with a total of 12 nominations each. Severance, which was created by Dan Erickson, received nominations for Best Streaming Drama Series, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Directing, and Best Writing. Ted Lasso was nominated for Best Streaming Comedy Series and Best Short Form Animated Series. The critically acclaimed comedy also received nominations for Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Directing, and Best Writing. Netflix’s pop culture phenomenon, Stranger Things, is part of a three-way tie with the Hulu comedy, Only Murders in the Building, and the Hulu Limited Series, Dopesick with a total of 9 nominations each. Stranger Things has been the talk of social media ever since its season four debut on May 27th. The series received a Best Streaming Drama Series nomination as well as five acting nominations, two directing nominations, and one writing nomination. Only Murders in the Building was nominated for Best Streaming Comedy Series as well as five acting nominations, two directing nominations, and one writing nomination. Dopesick was nominated for Best Streaming Limited or Anthology Series, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Directing, and Best Writing. Other highlights of the HCA TV Awards Streaming nominations include Netflix’s Squid Game with seven, Apple TV+’s The Afterparty with six, Hulu’s Limited Series The Dropout with six, HBO Max’s Hacks with six, Disney+’s Loki with six, and FX on Hulu’s Under the Banner of Heaven with six. You can find a complete list of all the Streaming Nominees for night two of the 2nd Annual HCA TV Awards below: Best Comedy or Standup Special Bo Burnham: The Inside Outtakes (YouTube) Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel (HBO) Jim Gaffigan: Comedy Monster (Netflix) Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special (Netflix) Ricky Gervais: SuperNature (Netflix) Tig Notaro: Drawn (HBO) Best International Series Acapulco (Apple TV+) Lupin (Netflix) Money Heist (Le Casa de Papel) (Netflix) Narcos: Mexico (Netflix) Pachinko (Apple TV+) Squid Game (Netflix) Best Animated Short Form Series Love, Death + Robots (Netflix) Olaf Presents (Disney+) Smiling Friends (Adult Swim) Ted Lasso presents: The Missing Christmas Mustache (Apple TV+) The Boys Presents: Diabolical (Prime Video) The Wheel of Time: Origins (Prime Video) Best Short Form Live-Action Series Betsy & Irv (ESPN) Carpool Karaoke: The Series (Apple TV+) Cooper’s Bar (AMC) I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson (Netflix) Mamas (Roku) State of the Union (Sundance TV) Best Streaming Docuseries or Non-Fiction Series Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives (Netflix) George Carlin’s American Dream (HBO Max) Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy (Netflix) Kids in the Hall: Comedy Punks (Prime Video) LuLaRich (Prime Video) McCartney 3, 2, 1 (Hulu) Prehistoric Planet (Apple TV+) The Beatles: Get Back (Disney+) The World According to Jeff Goldblum (Disney+) What Happened, Brittany Murphy (HBO Max) Best Streaming Documentary Television Movie Britney vs. Spears (Netflix) Lucy & Desi (Prime Video) Mary J. Blige’s My Life (Prime Video) Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (Disney+) Our Father (Netflix) Spring Awakening: Those You’ve Known (HBO Max) The Tinder Swindler (Netflix) White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch (Netflix) Best Streaming Reality Show or Competition Series Legendary (HBO Max) Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls (Prime Video) Queer Eye (Netflix) RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars (Paramount+) Selena + Chef (HBO Max) Snoop & Martha’s Very Tasty Halloween (Peacock) Best Streaming Variety Sketch Series, Talk Series, or Special Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts (HBO Max) Murderville (Netflix) South Park: Post Covid (Paramount+) The Amber Ruffin Show (Peacock) The Kids in the Hall (Prime Video) The Problem with Jon Stewart (Apple TV+) Best Streaming Animated Series or TV Movie Arcane (Netflix) Big Mouth (Netflix) Central Park (Apple TV+) Star Trek: Lower Decks (Paramount+) Undone (Prime Video) What If? (Disney+) Best Writing in a Streaming Series, Drama Chris Mundy, Ozark “A Hard Way to Go” (Netflix) Dan Erickson, Severance “The We We Are” (Apple TV+) David E. Kelly, Nine Perfect Strangers “Ever After” (Prime Video) Hwang Dong-hyuk, Squid Game “One Lucky Day” (Netflix) Kerry Ehrin & Scott Troy, The Morning Show “La Amara Vita” (Apple TV+) Michael Waldron, Loki “Glorious Purpose” (Disney+) Soo Hugh, Pachinko “Chapter One” (Apple TV+) The Duffer Brothers, Stranger Things “Chapter Seven: The Massacre at Hawkins Lab” (Netflix) Best Directing in a Streaming Series, Drama Aoife McArdle, Severance “The You You Are” (Apple TV+) Ben Stiller, Severance “The We We Are” (Apple TV+) Hwang Dong-hyuk, Squid Game “Red Light, Green Light” (Netflix) Jason Bateman, Ozark “A Hard Way to Go” (Netflix) Kate Herron, Loki “??Journey into Mystery” (Disney+) M. Night Shyamalan, Servant “Donkey” (Apple TV+) Shawn Levy, Stranger Things “Chapter Four: Dear Billy” (Netflix) The Duffer Brothers, Stranger Things “Chapter Seven: The Massacre at Hawkins Lab” (Netflix) Best Supporting Actress in a Streaming Series, Drama Dichen Lachman, Severance (Apple TV+) Julia Garner, Ozark (Netflix) Jung Ho-yeon, Squid Game (Netflix) Maya Hawke, Stranger Things (Netflix) Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things (Netflix) Patricia Arquette, Severance (Apple TV+) Sadie Sink, Stranger Things (Netflix) Sophia Di Martino, Loki (Disney+) Best Supporting Actor in a Streaming Series, Drama Billy Crudup, The Morning Show (Apple TV+) Christopher Walken, Severance (Apple TV+) Joe Keery, Stranger Things (Netflix) John Turturro, Severance (Apple TV+) Owen Wilson, Loki (Disney+) Park Hae-soo, Squid Game (Netflix) Tramell Tillman, Severance (Apple TV+) Zach Cherry, Severance (Apple TV+) Best Actress in a Streaming Series, Drama Britt Lower, Severance (Apple TV+) Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show (Apple TV+) Laura Linney, Ozark (Netflix) Ming-Na Wen, The Book of Boba Fett (Disney+) Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show (Apple TV+) Simone Ashley, Bridgerton (Netflix) Victoria Pedretti, You (Netflix) Winona Ryder, Stranger Things (Netflix) Best Actor in a Streaming Series, Drama Adam Scott, Severance (Apple TV+) Gary Oldman, Slow Horses (Apple TV+) Henry Cavill, The Witcher (Netflix) Jason Bateman, Ozark (Netflix) Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game (Netflix) Penn Badgley, You (Netflix) Tom Ellis, Lucifer (Netflix) Tom Hiddleston, Loki (Disney+) Best Streaming Series, Drama Loki (Disney+) Ozark (Netflix) Pachinko (Apple TV+) Severance (Apple TV+) Squid Game (Netflix) Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Paramount+) Stranger Things (Netflix) The Morning Show (Apple TV+) Best Writing in a Streaming Series, Comedy Bill Wrubel, Ted Lasso “Rainbow” (Apple TV+) Christopher Miller, The Afterparty “Maggie” (Apple TV+) Cinco Paul & Ken Daurio, Schmigadoon! “Schmigadoon” (Apple TV+) James Gunn, Peacemaker “It’s Cow or Never” (HBO Max) Jane Becker, Ted Lasso “No Weddings and a Funeral” (Apple TV+) Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky, Hacks “The One, The Only” (HBO Max) Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi, Reservation Dogs “Fuckin’ Rez Dogs” (FX on Hulu) Steve Martin, John Hoffman, Only Murders in the Building “True Crime” (Hulu) Best Directing in a Streaming Series, Comedy Cherien Dabis, Only Murders in the Building “The Boy From 6B” (Hulu) Christopher Miller, The Afterparty “Yasper” (Apple TV+) Declan Lowney, Ted Lasso “Inverting the Pyramid of Success” (Apple TV+) Jamie Babbit, Only Murders in the Building “True Crime” (Hulu) Lucia Aniello, Hacks “There Will Be Blood” (HBO Max) M.J. Delaney, Ted Lasso “No Weddings and a Funeral” (Apple TV+) Sterlin Harjo, Reservation Dogs “Hunting” (FX on Hulu) Taika Waititi, Our Flag Means Death “Pilot” (HBO Max) Best Supporting Actress in a Streaming Series, Comedy Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video) Amy Ryan, Only Murders in the Building (Hulu) Ariana DeBose, Schmigadoon! (Apple TV+) Florence Pugh, Hawkeye (Disney+) Hannah Einbinder, Hacks (HBO Max) Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+) Juno Temple, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+) Kristin Chenoweth, Schmigadoon! (Apple TV+) Best Supporting Actor in a Streaming Series, Comedy Ben Schwartz, The Afterparty (Apple TV+) Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+) Nathan Lane, Only Murders in the Building (Hulu) Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+) Paul W. Downs, Hacks (HBO Max) Taika Waititi, Our Flag Means Death (HBO Max) Toheeb Jimoh, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+) Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video) Best Actress in a Streaming Series, Comedy Elle Fanning, The Great (Hulu) Hailee Steinfeld, Hawkeye (Disney+) Jean Smart, Hacks (HBO Max) Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant (HBO Max) Kat Dennings, Dollface (Hulu) Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video) Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building (Hulu) Tiffany Haddish, The Afterparty (Apple TV+) Best Actor in a Streaming Series, Comedy Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+) John Cena, Peacemaker (HBO Max) Keegan-Michael Key, Schmigadoon! (Apple TV+) Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building (Hulu) Nicholas Hoult, The Great (Hulu) Rhys Darby, Our Flag Means Death (HBO Max) Sam Richardson, The Afterparty (Apple TV+) Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building (Hulu) Best Streaming Series, Comedy Dickinson (Apple TV+) Hacks (HBO Max) Only Murders in The Building (Hulu) Reservation Dogs (FX on Hulu) Schmigadoon! (Apple TV+) Ted Lasso (Apple TV+) The Afterparty (Apple TV+) The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video) Best Writing in a Streaming Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Movie Antonio Campos, The Staircase “911” (HBO Max) Danny Strong, Dopesick “The People vs Purdue Pharma” (Hulu) Dustin Lance Black, Under the Banner of Heaven “When God Was Love” (FX on Hulu) Elizabeth Meriwether, The Dropout “I’m In A Hurry” (Hulu) Jeremy Slater, Moon Knight “The Goldfish Problem” (Disney+) Lauryn Kahn, Fresh (Hulu) Liz Hannah & Patrick MacManus, The Girl from Plainville, “Star-Crossed Lovers and Things Like That” (Hulu) Patrick Somerville, Station Eleven “Unbroken Circle” (HBO Max) Best Directing in a Streaming Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Movie Craig Gillespie, Pam & Tommy “I Love You, Tommy” (Hulu) Danny Strong, Dopesick “The People vs Purdue Pharma” (Hulu) Hiro Murai, Station Eleven “Wheel of Fire” (HBO Max) Isabel Sandoval, Under the Banner of Heaven “Revelation” (FX on Hulu) Lake Bell, Pam & Tommy “The Master Beta” (Hulu) Liz Hannah, The Girl From Plainville “Talking is Healing” (Hulu) Michael Showalter, The Dropout “Green Juice” (Hulu) Mimi Cave, Fresh (Hulu) Best Supporting Actress in a Streaming Limited or Anthology Series or Movie Andie MacDowell, Maid (Netflix) Chloë Sevigny, The Girl From Plainville (Hulu) Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven (FX on Hulu) Juno Temple, The Offer (Paramount+) Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick (Hulu) Laurie Metcalf, The Dropout (Hulu) Melanie Lynskey, Candy (Hulu) Rosario Dawson, Dopesick (Hulu) Best Supporting Actor in a Streaming Limited or Anthology Series or Movie Ethan Hawke, Moon Knight (Disney+) Matthew Goode, The Offer (Paramount+) Michael Stuhlbarg, Dopesick (Hulu) Naveen Andrews, The Dropout (Hulu) Peter Sarsgaard, Dopesick (Hulu) Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy (Hulu) Will Poulter, Dopesick (Hulu) Wyatt Russell, Under the Banner of Heaven (FX on Hulu) Best Actress in a Streaming Limited or Anthology Series or Movie Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout (Hulu) Anne Hathaway, WeCrashed (Apple TV+) Daisy Edgar-Jones, Fresh (Hulu) Elle Fanning, The Girl from Plainville (Hulu) Jessica Biel, Candy (Hulu) Lily James, Pam & Tommy (Hulu) Margaret Qualley, Maid (Netflix) Toni Collette, The Staircase (HBO Max) Best Actor in a Streaming Limited or Anthology Series or Movie Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven (FX on Hulu) Colin Firth, The Staircase (HBO Max) Hamish Linklater, Midnight Mass (Netflix) Michael Keaton, Dopesick (Hulu) Oscar Isaac, Moon Knight (Disney+) Samuel L. Jackson, The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey (Apple TV+) Sebastian Stan, Fresh (Hulu) Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy (Hulu) Best Streaming Movie Chip ‘N Dale: Rescue Rangers (Disney+) Fresh (Hulu) I Want You Back (Prime Video) Kimi (HBO Max) The Fallout (HBO Max) Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas (Roku) Best Streaming Limited or Anthology Series Dopesick (Hulu) Maid (Netflix) Midnight Mass (Netflix) Pam & Tommy (Hulu) Station Eleven (HBO Max) The Dropout (Hulu) The Staircase (HBO Max) Under the Banner of Heaven (FX on Hulu) About the Hollywood Critics Association: Founded in 2016, the Hollywood Critics Association’s mission is to bring together a diverse and passionate group of critics and entertainment journalists who represent the voices of a new era in Hollywood. For more information, please visit http://www.HollywoodCriticsAssociation.com or follow us on social media: Twitter: @HCACritics Facebook: @HollywoodCriticsAssociation Instagram: @HollywoodCriticsAssociation

