“The Greatest Of All-Time” is up for a Nickelodeon Kids Choice Award.

Unlike his memorable appearance at the 2024 Academy Awards earlier this year, it’s safe to say that WWE legend John Cena will not be in his ‘birthday suit’ if he appears at the awards show next month.

Deadline.com published an article on Tuesday revealing all of the categories and nominees for the 37th annual Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards.

Up for a nomination in the “Favorite Movie Actor” category for his role as Jakob Toretto in Fast X, the future WWE Hall of Fame icon faces stiff competition in the form of Adam Sandler (Danny Friedman, You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah), Chris Pratt (Peter Quill, Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3), Jason Momoa (Arthur, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom), Paul Rudd (Gary Grooberson, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire), Ryan Gosling (Ken, Barbie), Ryan Reynolds (Cal, IF) and Timothée Chalamet (Willy Wonka, Wonka).

Hosted by SpongeBob SquarePants (voiced by Tom Kenny) and Patrick Star (voiced by Bill Fagerbakke), Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2024 will premiere live from their undersea home of Bikini Bottom on Saturday, July 13, at 8 p.m. (ET/PT). The awards also will simulcast across Nickelodeon, TeenNick, Nicktoons, the Nick Jr. channel, TVLand, CMT and MTV2.

Voting for the awards begins today, as fans in the U.S. can cast their votes across 33 categories on the official Kids’ Choice Awards website, KidsChoiceAwards.com. International markets will also open voting today, including additional regional categories.