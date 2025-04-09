“The Greatest of All-Time” is coming to the blue brand.

WWE is now advertising John Cena for the final episode of SmackDown before this year’s WrestleMania 41 two-night premium live event on April 19 and April 20 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Cena, who last appeared on WWE Raw on March 31, was not advertised for any other WWE TV appearances before WrestleMania 41 after the 3/31 appearance in London, England.

However the future WWE Hall of Fame legend is now on the books for the April 18 episode of SmackDown, which is the final WrestleMania 41 “go-home” show.

Also advertised for the 4/18 blue brand go-home show for this year’s two-night PLE on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” are Cody Rhodes, Tiffany Stratton, LA Knight, Bianca Belair and Randy Orton.

John Cena is scheduled to challenge Cody Rhodes for a record 17th world championship when the two meet for the Undisputed WWE Championship in the main event of WrestleMania 41 Sunday on April 20, 2025.

