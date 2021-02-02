Former 16-time world champion John Cena was the latest guest on the Tonight Show with host Jimmy Fallon to discuss his busy filming schedule, and how he looks forward to being able to return to WWE in the near future.

I will [be back in WWE]. Unfortunately, the state of the world, I’m not sitting there on the couch next to you. It’s a difficult and unpredictable time and right now, I’m doing this. I’m filming Peacemaker and that’s going to take a lot of my time. I can’t bounce back and forth due to international restrictions. At least for the time being, I’m here and away from WWE, but I very much look forward to returning as soon as I possibly can.

Cena told Sports Illustrated yesterday that it would be impossible for him to make it to WrestleMania 37 due to the work on his Peacemaker series for HBO Max. Watch his full Tonight Show clip below. (H/T and transcribed by Fightful)