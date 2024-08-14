John Cena has been planning out his retirement from WWE for quite a while.

During a recent interview with Denise Salcedo of Instinct Culture, “The Greatest of All-Time” spoke about his 2025 WWE Farewell Tour and how he has been planning retirement for a long time.

“It’s something I’ve been preparing for for a long time,” Cena said. “If you back-track interviews, I started talking about that in maybe 2019. I’m ready for it. Now is the perfect time to do it.”

Cena once again confirmed plans to work 36 dates next year to wrap up his legendary WWE career.

“I have a little bit of time in 2025 and the WWE has been awesome in working with schedules,” Cena said. “They thought it was a great idea. They kind of ran with the idea. We expanded it to a year. 36 dates. I feel great. It’s a happy thing. I’m not going to tell anyone how to feel because I don’t believe in that, but I’m going to approach it with an upbeat attitude.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.