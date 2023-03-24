John Cena gives his thoughts on Sami Zayn.

The former 16-time world champion recently spoke with Whiskey Talk about Zayn, who he credits for working super hard to connect with the WWE Universe over the last three years. Cena, who has a pretty strong connection with the WWE Universe himself, credits Zayn for working very hard to put himself in the current position he’s in with the company. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

How Sami made a name for himself outside of WWE and in NXT before coming to the main roster:

I gotta give Sami his comeuppance. Here’s a guy who’s been in the business a long time and worked really hard in circuits outside the WWE and made a great name for himself, then got in WWE in the NXT program and made a great name for himself, and then got into WWE and kind of struggled to connect with the audience.

How hard he’s worked to finally connect with the WWE Universe the way he has:

Everyone now, because he’s very popular now, thinks it’s like [snaps fingers], alright, it clicked. His character went through a major reconstruction just about three years ago, maybe even a little more than that. It’s taken him three and a half years, and now all that hard work, and I can see it, I can see how hard he works, and I see how he’s invested in connecting with the audience. It’s paid off. Everybody loves him because they know who he is.

Zayn and Kevin Owens will be challenging The Usos for the Undisputed tag team titles at WrestleMania 39. Meanwhile Cena will be taking on Austin Theory, with A-Town’s United States Championship on the line.

