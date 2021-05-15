During his interview with Den of Geek, John Cena shot down the idea that he carried the WWE for many years. Here’s what he had to say:

No, no, that’s not true. That’s not true. If you think so, watch any wrestling match or WWE performance with one individual. So I don’t believe in that term. It’s an absolute team effort. And I hate when people say that because it takes the credit away from a lot of talented individuals. But I think one thing is for certain that if WWE ever asked me to do anything, be it a phone interview or go to a smaller city to promote or go to a larger stage or fly across the world or et cetera, et cetera. For 15 years my life was a blur that had not much else in it except light blue canvas and ropes. And I love it for that. And I think now the audience is very understanding that I developed a similar sort of passion towards this. And you can’t be both places at once because one place will suffer or if not, both places will suffer.

So I really do appreciate the respect from the often critical, and as Michael Cole says, a polarizing WWE universe to kind of allow me to take this chance and stand up and see what I got. I really do appreciate it, but I do look forward to returning. It won’t be about topping a Firefly Funhouse match. The first question I’ll ask is “Why?” And the next question I’ll ask is “Where do we go after that?” And if I get, “I don’t know” to both of them, that’s cool because that means I can come up with my own thing.