Veteran WWE Superstar John Cena recently spoke with Dan Gelston of The Associated Press to promote the new WWE 2K23 video game. Cena was asked if it’s tough to reconcile the feelings he has towards WWE Chairman Vince McMahon with the sexual misconduct allegations made against him.

“No. I mean, everyone has the right to have their perspective. I have the right to have mine,” Cena said. “When you love somebody, you take them as imperfectly perfect as they are. We all make mistakes, we all have poor decisions. Lord knows I’ve made my collection of poor choices. That doesn’t mean I’m not going to love somebody. There’s no way I can go on record and say I don’t love Vince McMahon.”

It’s no secret that McMahon and Cena are close, and McMahon has visited Cena multiple times outside of WWE in the last several months, and before McMahon left last summer. McMahon was present when Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh had a private wedding ceremony in Vancouver last summer, and one month later Cena attended McMahon’s 77th birthday dinner in New York City, along with Pat McAfee, Brock Lesnar, WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker, and McMahon’s unidentified female friend. Vince also attended the March 6 RAW in Boston for Cena’s return, reportedly to visit with Cena. This was Vince’s first WWE TV taping since last summer.

Cena will face WWE United States Champion Austin Theory at WrestleMania 39 next month.

