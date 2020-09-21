During the recent WWE Untold chronically the feud between Edge and John Cena, Cena revealed that he had to get past his fear of heights prior to their infamous TLC match. Here’s what he had to say:

I have a fear of heights. Once again, I only did what I knew I could do. And through the match, I knew every spot I did was hopefully a new take on a maneuver that fans have already seen 10s of 1000s of times before.

Also, since it hurts every time you fall off a ladder, you get a gauge of what to expect. That helped me through the process.