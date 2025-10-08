John Cena’s legendary in-ring career will officially come to an end this winter. WWE has confirmed that Cena’s final match will take place on December 13th at Saturday Night’s Main Event in Washington, D.C., marking the culmination of his farewell tour.

As previously reported, GUNTHER is heavily expected to be Cena’s final opponent, with WWE planning to make the official announcement in the coming weeks. According to multiple sources, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque is set to unveil a special tournament that will build toward Cena’s farewell bout, with GUNTHER positioned as the favorite to emerge as the winner and earn the right to face the 16-time World Champion.

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that Cena has one additional match planned before his career-ending encounter in December. That bout is currently slated for the November 1st edition of Saturday Night’s Main Event. While the opponent has yet to be finalized, internal speculation suggests that Dominik Mysterio could fill the spot as Cena’s penultimate challenger.

Cena’s farewell tour continues this weekend, as he travels to Perth, Australia for WWE Crown Jewel 2025, where he’s set to square off against AJ Styles in a highly anticipated matchup. The contest marks the latest chapter in Cena’s final WWE run, which has already seen the veteran revisit rivalries and share the ring with a new generation of talent.

Barring any changes to creative plans, the December event in Washington will serve as the official end of John Cena’s two-decade in-ring career — a moment WWE is reportedly planning to treat as a major sendoff for one of its most iconic superstars.