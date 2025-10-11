For the fans of Australia, “The Last Time Is Now” to see John Cena in the ring live and in-person.

And boy did he deliver.

“The Greatest of All-Time” took on “The Phenomenal” AJ Styles in one of his final matches on the year-long WWE retirement tour dubbed “The Last Time Is Now.”

During the match against Styles, who is also wrapping up his legendary pro wrestling career soon, with him confirming at WWE Crown Jewel Kickoff on Friday that 2026 will be his last year, Cena and his opponent delivered a number of tributes and homages to past and present WWE Superstars and legends.

Among them was Cena doing the Chris Jericho ‘Walls of Jericho’ finisher, the RKO finisher of Randy Orton, the Skull Crushing Finale finisher of The Miz, and even attempted a Rey Mysterio 6-1-9, although Styles stopped it. They also did some Bray Wyatt spots, which led to fans bringing back the ‘fireflies’ in the RAC Arena.

Styles hit a Sweet Chin Music super kick in Shawn Michaels fashion, including ‘tuning up the band’ and the whole routine beforehand.

In the end, in the final homage of the match, John Cena hoisted AJ Styles upside down and planted him head-first into the mat with an Undertaker-style Tombstone Piledriver for the win.

For those who missed the match, featured below is a complete breakdown of the action from start-to-finish from the Saturday, October 11, 2025 premium live event, WWE Crown Jewel: Perth, from the RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia.

John Cena vs. AJ Styles The pre-match video package airs to tell the story of the road to John Cena vs. AJ Styles, which is up next as the third match of the show here at WWE Crown Jewel: Perth. The video wraps up and we return inside the RAC Arena where the crowd is electric. AJ Styles’ entrance tune plays and out comes “The Phenomenal One” to a roar from the Perth crowd. He settles in the ring as the commentators talk about his announcement from the WWE Crown Jewel Kickoff media event on Friday, where AJ Styles confirmed his plans to retire in 2026. After Styles settles in the ring and his music dies down, we get a healthy pause to build up what is about to happen. And then it happens. The opening note for the iconic theme song for John Cena hits and the roof on the RAC Arena nearly comes off due to the overwhelming sustained roar from the Aussie crowd. Cena makes his way out for what is one of the final matches of his legendary career. He talks to Stu the Camera Man as he stares down the barrel of the hard camera lens per his usual ring entrance routine. As he begins his trademark sprint to the ring, the crowd somehow gets even louder. Noticeably so, too. The two men are in the ring and ready to rock and roll. The ring announcer handles the final formal pre-match ring introductions for John Cena and AJ Styles. Alicia Taylor even references AJ Styles as the definition of “Total Nonstop Action” and “the former leader of The Bullet Club.” From there, Taylor wraps up her introductions. After a loud and proud “Thank you Cena!” chant breaks out, sustains and eventually winds down, the two get ready for battle. Fans chant “Holy sh*t!” before they even touch. The two finally lock up. Styles hooks a side headlock and cinches it in. Cena backs him against the ropes and whips him off. Cena drops down and leapfrogs him. Cena goes for an arm drag, but Styles holds the ropes. The crowd chants, “This is awesome.” Cena hooks a waistlock before applying a side headlock. Styles whips Cena off, leapfrogs him, drops down, and hits an arm drag. Styles hits another arm drag, and Cena retreats to the corner. A “TNA” chant picks up. They lock up, and Styles backs Cena to the corner. Styles gives a clean break. A “Fight Forever” chant picks up. They lock up, and Cena backs him into the corner before giving a clean break and doing the “You Can’t See Me” taunt. They go for a test of strength before Cena picks him up for an Attitude Adjustment. Styles slides off and forearms Cena to the corner. Styles hits a running corner clothesline, followed by a snap-mare and a sliding forearm to the head for a two-count. Styles sizes him up and hits another running corner clothesline. Styles hits a snap-mare, followed by a sliding forearm for another two-count. Styles tries this combination a third time: running corner clothesline, snap-mare, and a sliding forearm for a close two-count. Cena and Styles then proceed to do an enormous amount of finishing moves and signature spots from a number of WWE Superstars and legends. Among them was Cena doing the Chris Jericho ‘Walls of Jericho’ finisher, the RKO finisher of Randy Orton, the Skull Crushing Finale finisher of The Miz, and even attempted a Rey Mysterio 6-1-9, although Styles stopped it. They also did some Bray Wyatt spots, which led to fans bringing back the ‘fireflies’ in the RAC Arena. Styles hit a Sweet Chin Music in Shawn Michaels fashion, including ‘tuning up the band’ and the whole routine. In the end, in the final homage of the match, John Cena hoisted AJ Styles upside down and planted him head-first into the mat with an Undertaker-style Tombstone Piledriver for the win. Winner: John Cena

And with that, Cena celebrated the big win, including hugging his wife Shay in the crowd, and soaking up the enthusiastic atmosphere from inside the jam-packed RAC Arena.

Michael Cole reminds us that there are only four dates remaining on “The Last Time Is Now” WWE retirement tour of “The Greatest of All-Time” John Cena. Cole then went out of his way during the transition into the next match to give a personal standing ovation for the Cena vs. Styles match.

The Undertaker surfaced on social media after the match and reacted to the tribute from Cena in the finish of his match against Styles. “Thank you John Cena and thank you AJ Styles,” he wrote via X. “A masterclass and beautiful tribute to wrestling.”

