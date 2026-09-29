John Cena has once again paid tribute to PAC following the AEW star’s sudden passing.

For the second consecutive day, Cena used his daily Instagram post to acknowledge PAC, real name Benjamin Satterley. On Tuesday, Cena shared a photo from their 2015 WWE United States Championship Open Challenge match on Raw, showing PAC — then known as Neville — delivering a kick to Cena.

Cena’s latest post follows Monday’s tribute, when the 17-time world champion shared a photo of PAC performing his signature Red Arrow during his WWE run.

Cena is among numerous wrestling stars to honor PAC in recent days. Becky Lynch, Penta and Bayley all incorporated tributes to PAC into their ring gear during Monday night’s WWE Raw.

AEW will continue celebrating PAC’s life and career on Wednesday night, with this week’s episode of Dynamite from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania serving as a tribute show. The company has also released a 30-minute special, “Remembering PAC’s Greatest AEW Matches and Moments,” across its official digital platforms.

PAC passed away Sunday at the age of 40, less than 24 hours after competing at AEW All Out in Chicago. He was later found unresponsive inside a vehicle near Chicago O’Hare International Airport.

An official cause of death remains pending additional testing following an initial autopsy.