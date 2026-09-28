John Cena has paid tribute to longtime WWE fan Rick Achberger, better known to wrestling fans as “Sign Guy,” following his passing on Sunday.

Achberger became one of the most recognizable fans in WWE crowds over the years, regularly appearing at events in his trademark red cap and blue shirt while displaying signs aimed at the wrestlers in the ring.

Cena reflected on that presence in a heartfelt social media post, describing WWE’s audience as an integral part of what performers do.

“I consider our audience our biggest superstars. Rick Achberger worked as hard as any one of us to spread joy and encourage escaping whatever burden life threw you,” Cena wrote.

Cena also acknowledged how differently people process loss, choosing to remember the positive impact Achberger had whenever he spotted him in the crowd.

“Loss affects us all differently. As I process this, I choose to reflect on ‘Sign Guy’ ALWAYS making my days better.”

Achberger’s signs — which frequently poked fun at WWE Superstars and whatever was happening on television at the time — combined with his regular attendance to make him a familiar part of WWE events for decades.