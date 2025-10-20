John Cena was among the notable names spotted at the WWE Performance Center this week.

As previously reported, former Cruiserweight Champion TJ Perkins is in Orlando serving as a Guest Coach at the WWE PC. However, Cena also made an appearance on Monday, according to photos shared on social media by Blake Monroe and Izzi Dame. Monroe’s post quickly went viral, even catching the attention of The CW Network’s official account, which reposted the image and commented that it was “very interesting” to see Cena at the facility. There’s no word yet on whether this could lead to a potential NXT TV appearance.

Izzi Dame shared her appreciation for the opportunity to speak with Cena, writing, “Always a blessing and such an inspiration getting to sit with John and pick his brain about our business. Grateful for the wisdom and perspective every time!”

Cena — who recently defeated AJ Styles at WWE Crown Jewel: Perth — is not scheduled for another WWE appearance until the November 10 episode of Raw in Boston. From there, his ongoing retirement tour includes three remaining stops: Raw in New York City on November 17, Survivor Series in San Diego on November 29, and Saturday Night’s Main Event in Washington, D.C. on December 13.

Blake Monroe, who was also at the WWE PC on Monday, is set to appear on Tuesday night’s go-home episode of NXT ahead of next week’s Halloween Havoc special.

