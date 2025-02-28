– Another WWE NXT Superstar reportedly suffered an injury recently. As noted, WWE NXT Women’s Champion Giulia appears to be dealing with a hand injury heading into her title vs. title showdown against WWE NXT Women’s North American Champion Stephanie Vaquer at WWE Roadblock 2025. In addition to Giulia, reports have surfaced regarding WWE NXT Superstar Dani Palmer, who reportedly suffered an injury during a recent taping for the new WWE EVOLVE on Tubi series. The 26-year old women’s wrestling star suffered an undisclosed injury, and while details remain unclear, it appears she will be out of action at least temporarily.

– Malakai Black has fans talking on social media after recently sharing a compilation video on his official Instagram Stories, which shows him hitting his finishing move in a number of WWE and NXT matches. The former WWE Superstar known as Aleister Black, who recently parted ways with AEW, has long been expected to return to WWE at some point in the near future.

Malakai Black posted this footage to his Instagram stories recently 👀 pic.twitter.com/FuivXItspG — Steve Carrier (@stevecarrier_) February 28, 2025

– John Cena has fans talking ahead of his latest stop on “The Last Time Is Now” WWE Farewell Tour at Saturday night’s WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto premium live event. Cena, who is scheduled to compete in the Men’s Elimination Chamber match for a shot at a championship opportunity at his final WrestleMania, surfaced on social media with the WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto official logo, along with the text “STONE COLD SURVIVAL.” Under the logo are the clasped hands and WWE Hall of Fame ring of “Stone Cold” Steve Austin. While the emphasis appears to be on the survival portion of things heading into his Men’s Chamber bout, fans are already buzzing at the reference to “The Texas Rattlesnake” by “The Greatest of All-Time.”