John Cena has acknowledged the bummer of a story that broke on Sunday.

As noted, R-Truth has been released from WWE in so many words, as the company’s talent relations department called to inform him that his time in the company is coming to an end real soon.

After the news broke, several WWE Superstars shared their shocked reactions to R-Truth’s WWE release, including one WWE executive who posted about it and quickly deleted it.

One name that was noticeably absent from the mix was R-Truth’s “childhood hero,” reigning Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena.

Until now.

While the WWE legend did not post any actual comments about R-Truth’s WWE release, which would crush the illusion that he is an emotionless heel, he did acknowledge the situation in a post on his official Instagram page.

Cena shared a photo of R-Truth dressed head-to-toe in his “Ron Cena” ring gear, complete with the knee pads, colorful wrist bands, the “You Can’t See Me” baseball cap and “The Last Time Is Now” WWE retirement tour t-shirt.

The photo is from a match Cena and R-Truth had just over a week ago at the return episode of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on May 24 in Tampa, FL.