Indi Hartwell’s got bars.

And John Cena respects them.

The WWE Superstar took to the stage at Sami Zayn’s comedy show on Friday, August 2, 2024, in Cleveland, Ohio while various talents were doing karaoke.

During her performance, Hartwell took to the microphone and showed off her rap skills by rhyming over the legendary WWE theme song of “The Greatest of All-Time.”

Cena took notice and reacted with a post on social media on Sunday morning.

“The opportunity to be a WWE Superstar is better than a movie… because you get to live every minute of it,” Cena wrote. “Thanks for repping ‘the classics’ SummerSlam weekend!”