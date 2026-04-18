John Cena is scheduled to serve as host for WWE’s biggest two-night premium live event of the year.

And he’s expecting big things.

“The Greatest of All-Time” surfaced via social media on Saturday to share a brief statement ahead of his hosting duties at WrestleMania 42 this weekend.

The recently retired WWE legend took to X and predicted that this year’s shows on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” will be “one of the most talked about WrestleMania’s in history.”

“The Road to WrestleMania has been vocal, chaotic, and unpredictable,” Cena wrote. “With all the hype and trash talk it is definitely a make or break weekend for veterans and rookies alike.”

He would go on to talk about how important this time of year is for WWE Superstars and how he has big expectations heading into this year’s “Showcase of The Immortals.”

“This time of the year brings out the best in our Superstars, and I have a feeling this will be one of the most talked about WrestleManis in history,” he continued.

Cena concluded by writing, “Can’t wait for U to C WrestleMania!”

WrestleMania 42 takes place on April 18 and April 19 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.