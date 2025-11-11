John Cena received a major hometown honor following this week’s WWE Raw.

The November 10th episode of Raw took place from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, where Cena opened the show with a victory over Dominik Mysterio to capture the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

After the broadcast went off the air, Cena was honored in front of his hometown crowd as Massachusetts officially recognized November 10th as “John Cena Day.”

The tribute marked a fitting moment for Cena, who was celebrated in his home state just minutes after adding another milestone to his legendary WWE career.

“It’s officially John Cena Day in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts,” the TD Garden posted via their official X account. “Huge thanks to Massachusetts Governor for the special recognition.”

