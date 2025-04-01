While the last three weeks of interaction between John Cena and Cody Rhodes have felt formulaic, with a repetitiveness to the segments, don’t expect things to remain that way going forward.

“The Greatest of All-Time” spoke with PEOPLE this week to promote his new Neutrogena campaign, and during the interview, insisted that “there’s more unpredictability on the way” when asked about his ongoing rivalry with Cody Rhodes leading up to WrestleMania 41, and his “The Last Time Is Now” farewell tour in WWE in 2025.

“I’m going to say that there’s more unpredictability on the way,” Cena said. “Here’s the stance I’m going to take on it, and I think hopefully I can put it in terms you can understand: We’re in the middle of a very riveting season of episodic television and you are kindly asking me to give you spoilers, and I can’t do that.”

Cena continued, “What I did really enjoy about your question is you expressed the unpredictability of WWE programming, and I think that’s one strong point of the current state of WWE is its unpredictability in its programming.”

John Cena challenges Cody Rhodes for a record 17th world championship when the two meet for the Undisputed WWE Championship in the main event of WrestleMania 41 Sunday on April 20 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.