John Cena doesn’t plan on going back on his WWE retirement in 2025.

The former 16-time world champion shocked the world when he revealed at this year’s Money In The Bank PLE that he will be hanging them up after one final run with the company. During an interview with Comic Book, Cena states that his decision to retire is final, and no amount of money in the world can change his mind.

There isn’t a check writer with enough money to change my mind. When I hang it up in December, it isn’t something — I don’t want to continue for ego or financial gain. I built a relationship of trust and authenticity over the years with the WWE, and that’s people who think I suck and people who believe in me. They know that I shoot them straight and I’m trustworthy. I mean what I say. And when I’m done in December, I am done. It is the last time I will perform in a ring. I’ll be a member of the WWE family as an ambassador and a grateful one. But you will see me wear this [a suit], not wristbands, jorts, the ball cap. In December 2025, that goes away. And that’s the reason why we’re putting so much equity and emphasis on this farewell tour. Because it truly is the last time for generations — for grandparents and parents and kids to get together in the same time. Grandparents could be like, ‘I didn’t know about wrestling and my son dragged me here.’ That son now has a son and daughter of their own, and they like John Cena, and now their kid likes Cody Rhodes. I want to try to do something special where we can all get together one last time and go through 25 years worth of memories.

The WWE Universe expects Cena’s final run to be legendary, with reports already surfacing that there are plans for him to challenge for a world title at some point in that time. You can read about that here.

