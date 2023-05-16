John Cena is a big fan of the WWE women’s division.

The Cenation leader discussed this topic during a live taping of Josh Horowitz’s ‘Happy Sad Confused’ podcast. When asked about who his favorites are in the division he mentioned Charlotte Flair, who is on the brink of breaking his and Ric Flair’s world title record. Cena says that if that happens, he and the Nature Boy will be there to congratulate Charlotte in person.

Man, there’s so many good ones now (female wrestlers). Like I said, there’s so many good ones (Cena said after someone in the audience shouted Rhea Ripley’s name). I do like the legacy that Charlotte (Flair) is creating for herself. I know Ric Flair had said something about if she were to win a 17th championship, we should be there, both to shake her hand and I got to see Ric recently and tell him that if that happens, we will both be there because I think that’s tremendous. I’m not shortchanging anybody else but just because I know and love Ric and I admire what Charlotte’s done, that’s my connection to that moment so that’s why I gotta say her.

Shifting subjects, Cena reflected on his WrestleMania 36 showdown against Bray Wyatt, which was a cinematic matchup due to the COVID-19 outbreak in the Untied States. Instead of a traditional singles-contest Cena and Wyatt faced-off in a Firefly Funhouse match.

I did a unique piece of programming called the Firefly Fun House match, which was a giant exercise in vulnerability. I worked my ass off on that thing and I thank everyone who was involved because no one does it alone, but it was kind of my brain child and my creation and you wanna talk about looking in the mirror, that was kind of like a public look in the mirror and I’m glad we did it and man, I’m glad it worked. I didn’t think anybody would get it and I kind of did it for me because the pandemic happened, the events were weird but I’m really glad people understood it and there’s a lot of easter eggs in there too. If you don’t know, you can go back and watch it… I got to be in the nWo. That one and being a fan for WrestleMania and then jumping over the barricade and getting my ass kicked by The Undertaker was a pretty good one too.

Cena previously made headlines when he named Roman Reigns as the greatest wrestler in the game. You can read his full comments about the Tribal Chief by clicking here.